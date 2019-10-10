Vehicles are seen as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, on Wednesday
Vehicles are seen as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, on Wednesday

Death toll rises as Turkish offensive in Syria enters 2nd day

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): At least 16 Kurdish fighters have been killed as Turkish ground forces assaulted towns in northeastern Syria.
Citing the official data provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict monitor based in Britain, The New York Times reported that members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in the Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain areas of northeastern Syria, along with six attackers of unknown identity.
American troops had withdrawn from Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain on Monday prior to the launch of the Turkish offensive.
An additional 33 members of the SDF were wounded, the group said.
The Turkish military's move into Syria began on Wednesday, following President Trump's decision on Sunday to pull American troops out of Turkey's way, despite disagreement from his own military officers and State Department.
Trump condemned Turkey's operation as a "bad idea" on Wednesday and said this week that Turkey, a NATO ally, would face economic punishment if it did anything he considered "off-limits."
In the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, one of the spots where the fighting was heaviest, videos by residents recorded the rattle of gunfire and streaks of tracer fire over the town.
The Anadolu news agency reported that cannon fire into Tel Abyad decreased through the night. Land forces crossed into the city, and by Thursday morning the streets were silent.
Justifying its actions in a statement, Turkey, on Wednesday, said that the operation aims at "ensuring the security of our borders and the safety of our people," naming Kurdish militias and Islamic State militants as threats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:31 IST

Pak prepares compliance report as FATF meeting approaches

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 10 (ANI): Pakistan has prepared its compliance report for the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) crucial plenary meeting that is scheduled to be held in Paris from October 12 to October 15, during which the global anti-money laundering watchdog will give its decision on the

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:56 IST

Another Hindu girl abducted from Pak's Sindh province, forced to convert

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 10 (ANI): Another Hindu girl has been kidnapped from Pakistan's southeastern province of Sindh allegedly by Muslim men and her family has alleged that she was forcefully converted to Islam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:41 IST

Bangladesh slips by two positions, ranks 105th in global...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 10 (ANI): Bangladesh has come down by two places to rank at the 105th position out of 141 countries surveyed for the 2019 annual global competitiveness index.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:38 IST

Trump uncertain over Turkish offensive feat in North Syria,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 10 : Expressing uncertainty over Turkey's recently launched military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, President Donald Trump on late Wednesday (local time) said that in case the former 'lose control', the United States has already taken custody of two h

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:22 IST

IHC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges against Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 10 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf seeking to remove the sections of Anti- Terrorism Act (ATA) in judges' detention case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:18 IST

Xi-Modi 'informal' summit not to achieve specific deliverables,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): After welcoming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Tuesday, next in line for Chinese President Xi Jinping is his 'informal' visit to India, followed by the Himalayan kingdom of Nepal. As preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:05 IST

Mexico joins US probe of 'El Chapo' Guzman's fortune

Mexico City [Mexico], Oct. 10 (ANI): Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that his government is collaborating with the United States to investigate convicted drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's fortune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:38 IST

Trump says will participate in impeachment enquiry only if...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct. 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would participate in the ongoing impeachment enquiry led by House Democrats only "if the rules are fair."

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:33 IST

Syria operation in line with self-defence: Turkey tells UN

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 10 (ANI): Turkey has defended its action of launching an attack on the Northern Syria border, saying the operation was carried out in line with self-defence to counter the imminent terrorist threat and to ensure Turkey's border security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:23 IST

US takes custody of 2 British ISIS detainees from Kurdish

Washington [US], Oct 10 (ANI): The US military has taken the custody of two high profile British detainees  known as "Beatles" notorious for their roles in an Islamic State cell who tortured and killed Western hostages.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:06 IST

Former Dutch minister Vogelaar commits suicide

The Hague [Netherland], Oct 10 (Xinhua/ANI): Former Dutch minister Ella Vogelaar committed suicide at the age of 69, her family said Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:06 IST

New Zealand: Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits North Island

North Island [New Zealand], Oct 10 (Xinhua/ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale struck east of the North Island of New Zealand on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

Read More
iocl