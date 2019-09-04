Decision to revoke Article 370 is its internal matter, says Indian Ambassador to US

Washington [US], Sept 03 (ANI): Harsh V Shringla, the Indian Ambassador to the United States on Wednesday reiterated that the decision of abrogating Article 370 is an internal matter of India.

"The recent decision of Government of India relating to the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is uniquely applicable to territory within India...," said Shringla.

"An administrative reorganisation is an internal matter within India and doesn't in any way impinge on the boundaries of J&K or the international line of control. Therefore, it is an internal matter which doesn't have any impact on any other country," he added.

Shringla made these remarks after some sections of US media allegedly reported factually incorrect pieces of information related to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen a great deal of speculation, some peddling of half-truths, untruths, factually incorrect information that is emanated in media, primarily in the United States," he said.

New Delhi recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcating the region into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

