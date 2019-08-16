Zhang Jun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations (Photo/ANI)
Deeply concerned about current situation in Kashmir, says Chinese envoy to UN

Aug 16, 2019

New York [US], Aug 16 (ANI): China is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation in Kashmir and opposes any 'unilateral action' that complicates the situation in the region, said Zhang Jun, country's envoy to the UN, on Friday.
"China is deeply concerned about the current situation and opposes any unilateral action that complicates the situation. We call upon the relevant parties to exercise restraint, act prudently, and in particular not take actions that will aggravate the tensions," the envoy said following the close consultation session at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Kashmir issue.
The envoy added that China holds the view that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is an issue left from history between India and Pakistan. The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, the relevant Security Council resolution and bilateral agreements, he added.
He said that the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo of Kashmir, leading to tensions in the region.
"China holds the view that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is an issue left from history between India and Pakistan. According to the relevant Security Council resolutions, the status of Kashmir is undecided, and it is an internationally recognised dispute," said the envoy.
"The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, the relevant security resolution and bilateral agreements. This represents the international community's consensus. It is obvious that the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo in Kashmir, causing tensions in the region," he added.
The envoy added that India has "challenged" China's sovereignty by its move. (ANI)

