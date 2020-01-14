Delta Airlines to contribute USD 250,000 to American Red Cross for Australia bushfire relief

Atlanta [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Delta Airlines will contribute USD 250,000 to the American Red Cross for immediate disaster response and humanitarian relief to those affected by devastating bushfires raging across Australia for months.

"The record-breaking bushfires have been devastating for many Australians, and Delta has partnered with the American Red Cross and the Australian Red Cross to target resources to help provide immediate assistance to those areas hardest hit," said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement.

Delta customers can support the disaster relief efforts in Australia by donating through a Delta-branded microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross, who is working with the Australian Red Cross.

Customers also can donate miles to the American Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organisations worldwide.

Delta also has a seat on the Corporate Advisory Council of the American Red Cross and supports Red Cross agencies in Brazil, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and the UK

The devastating Australian bushfires raging parts of Australia for months have claimed the lives of over 25 people and destroyed over 2000 homes. (ANI)

