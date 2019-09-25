Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India reliable for investor, says PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.

Addressing business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Modi said, "The four factors that make India reliable for investors and makes India unique are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness".

Envisioning a blend of foreign technology and Indian talent, the Prime Minister said, "Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world; your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth".

Prime Minister also reiterated India's goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy, the Prime Minister said, "India has now set the goal to make the country a 5 trillion dollar economy. To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions".

"Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management; your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge," he assured the business leaders.

He also highlighted that the Indian middle-class is a huge segment of people who have a global outlook.

The Prime Minister made the statements at the forum after holding a meeting with the former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg.

The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, during which he is slated to speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday. He has already held a string of engagements, including meeting US President Donald Trump twice -- once during their joint address at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday and during a bilateral on Tuesday. (ANI)