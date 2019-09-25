Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India reliable for investor, says PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.
Addressing business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Modi said, "The four factors that make India reliable for investors and makes India unique are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness".
Envisioning a blend of foreign technology and Indian talent, the Prime Minister said, "Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world; your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth".
Prime Minister also reiterated India's goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy, the Prime Minister said, "India has now set the goal to make the country a 5 trillion dollar economy. To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions".
"Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management; your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge," he assured the business leaders.
He also highlighted that the Indian middle-class is a huge segment of people who have a global outlook.
The Prime Minister made the statements at the forum after holding a meeting with the former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg.
The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, during which he is slated to speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday. He has already held a string of engagements, including meeting US President Donald Trump twice -- once during their joint address at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday and during a bilateral on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:00 IST

India to spend 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is going to spend around 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:48 IST

If you want to invest in market where there's scale, come to India: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:41 IST

PM Modi meets Michael Bloomberg in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:46 IST

UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold event during UNGA session to raise...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold an event to raise awareness against the abduction and forced conversion of thousands of young Sindhi girls to Islam in Pakistan during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Non-Muslims not allowed to rent, purchase property in Karachi's...

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another case of religious intolerance in Pakistan, notices have cropped up in various affluent localities of the financial capital Karachi which asked people not to rent or sell their property to non-Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:16 IST

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Court sends Maryam, Yousuf to jail on...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): An accountability court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:07 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:55 IST

Wreckage of Indonesia cargo plane found, 4 bodies recovered

Jakarta (Indonesia), Sept. 25 (Xinhua/ANI): Rescuers have recovered the wreckage of a cargo plane that lost contact at a jungle in Indonesia's eastern Papua province last week and evacuated the bodies of all four people on board, a research official said Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:25 IST

Hillary Clinton supports impeachment inquiry into Trump-Zelensky call

Washington [US], Sept 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton has expressed support for the House of Representatives' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 25 (ANI): Israel forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and also summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith to appear for questioning as a part of an unspecified investigation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST

China prepares massive military parade for Oct 1 celebrations

Beijing [China], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite a damaging year of trade tensions with the US and ongoing pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, China is preparing for a massive military parade on October 1 to mark 70 years of Communist rule in the country.

Read More
iocl