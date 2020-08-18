Democracy in doubt if Trump wins: Bernie Sanders

Washington [US], Aug 18 (ANI): If President Donald Trump is re-elected in the upcoming presidential elections in November then democracy would be in doubt, US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Monday during the Democratic National Convention 2020.

According to CNN, Sanders -- who was also a Democratic nominee for the presidential elections -- urged his supporters to back nominee Joe Biden

"Our campaign ended several months ago, but our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for that just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream. But let us be clear. If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy," CNN quoted Sanders at the convention.

The Vermont Senator further attacked Trump for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States further saying that he and his administration passed orders that do "virtually do nothing to support the crisis."

"Millions of working families are wondering how they will feed their kids, and they're worried that they will be evicted from their homes," Sanders said.

"And how has Trump responded? Instead of maintaining the $600 a week unemployment supplement that workers were receiving and the $1,200 emergency checks that many of you received, instead of helping small businesses, Trump concocted fraudulent executive orders that do virtually nothing to address the crisis while threatening the very future of Social Security and Medicare," he added.

CNN further reported that Sanders expressed concern over Trump's rise to power "mirroring those of authoritarian powers".

"I and my family and many of yours know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys democracy, decency, and humanity," Sanders said. "As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates and, yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat."

He further appealed to voters to "come together" to elect Democratic candidate Joe Biden as president in November. (ANI)

