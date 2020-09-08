Democracy, respect for fundamental freedoms best paths for stability in Hong Kong: Pompeo

Washington D.C. [US], September 8 (ANI): Taking a dig at Beijing over its authoritarian policies in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said democracy, respect for fundamental freedoms, and government accountability to the people are the best paths to stability in the erstwhile British colony.

"Democracy, respect for fundamental freedoms, and government accountability to the people are the best paths to stability in Hong Kong - not draconian efforts to limit free expression, delay elections, and restrict travel," Pompeo tweeted.

Beijing imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in June targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offenses.

The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage.

The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference with punishment ranging up to a life-term in prison.

At least 289 were arrested for allegedly violating the national security law in Hong Kong as protestors took to the streets protesting the draconian law imposed by mainland China in June.

As per the South China Morning Post, the people gathered following online calls by anonymous activists who aimed to draw 50,000 people on the streets. The police fired pepper-balls at the anti-government protestors. (ANI)

