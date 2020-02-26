Democratic debate: Elizabeth Warren demands Bloomberg to release his tax returns

South Carolina [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (local time) called on former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg to release his tax returns, saying that he is the only candidate on stage who has not released them.

"We know that Mayor Bloomberg has been doing business with China for a long time. He is the only one on this stage who has not released his taxes," Warren was quoted by CNN as saying during the 10th Democratic presidential debate here.

"He plans to release them after Super Tuesday. It is not enough to be able to say, just trust me on this. President Trump promised to release his taxes when he was running for president but never did," she said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg said that his campaign is working as fast as it can and will release his tax returns.

"I got into this race only 10 or 12 weeks ago. We have been working on our tax returns and I have said they will be out. We probably have another couple of weeks left to go. We are doing it as fast as we can. We have complied with every single requirement for disclosure," he said.

Bloomberg continued, "When I was mayor of New York, we had our tax returns out 12 years in a row and we will do that in the White House."

Today's debate is the last debate before Super Tuesday on March 3, which will see 14 states holding nomination contests. (ANI)

