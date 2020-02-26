Democratic debate: Rivals target Bernie Sanders ahead of 'Super Tuesday'

South Carolina [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): Ahead of the critical South Carolina presidential primary and Super Tuesday contests, Bernie Sanders, who emerged as the clear frontrunner, came under heavy fire from his Democratic rivals during the final debate here on Tuesday (local time).

The other Democratic candidates targetted Sanders on the practicality of his plans, his ability to implement his promises and whether he would cause Democrats to lose not just the White House but Congress as well, reported USA Today.

Elizabeth Warren, who spent most of the last debate going after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, went on to attack Sanders and said that while they agree on a lot of things, she would make a better president.

"While both want universal health care, Sanders' plan does not explain how to get there, including paying for it. I dug in and did the work and then Bernie's team trashed me for it," Warren said.

While Amy Klobuchar opined that Sanders' health care plan could not be enacted, Pete Buttigieg said, "House Democrats defending the most competitive districts are running away from Sanders' platform as fast as they can."

"If you think the last four years have been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders v Donald Trump," Buttigieg added.

However, Sanders, who came under such sustained attack, quipped, "I am hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?"

The Vermont senator also brought up former US President Barack Obama to defend his recent comments praising some aspects of Fidel Castro's Cuba and said, "What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba - that Cuba made progress on education."

"When the Cubans do something good, that should be recognised," Sanders added.

The Democrat presidential candidate came under much criticism after he said Castro "educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society, you know?" when he was asked by interviewer Anderson Cooper on Sunday why the Cuban people did not rise up and help the US overthrow Fidel Castro, the dictator of the communist country.

Today's debate is the last debate before Super Tuesday on March 3, which will see 14 states holding nomination contests. (ANI)

