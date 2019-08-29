Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday dropped out of the US Presidential race.

"Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate," she tweeted.

US President Donald Trump also acknowledged Gillibrand's decision and tweeted, "A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I'm glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!"

She's been a New York senator since 2009.

Her withdrawal comes after Washington state governor Jay Inslee dropped out the race last week himself. (ANI)

