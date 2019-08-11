Democrats blast Trump for retweeting conspiracy theory post on Epstein's death

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Democratic President Candidate on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for re-tweeting a conspiracy theory post linking the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton.

"This is another example of our President using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories," Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke told CNN, as cited by USA Today.

Trump on Saturday night had re-tweeted a post skeptical of the fact that Epstein had killed himself. The post included the line, "#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he's dead"



Another presidential candidate, Cory Booker, said that Trump is "whipping people up into anger" and added that "this is a very dangerous president that we have right now."

Epstein died in "an apparent suicide" at a prison in New York on Saturday, according to two law enforcement sources. The 66-year-old, who was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old, was found unresponsive in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Centre at around 6:30 am (ET), CNN reported citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A federal official told CNN that no foul play is suspected in his death. According to a law enforcement source, Epstein hanged himself.

Last month, Epstein was placed on a suicide watch after he was found on July 23 in his Manhattan jail cell with marks on his neck. The multi-millionaire financier alleged that he was beaten up and called a child predator, according to sources. (ANI)

