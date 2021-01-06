Democrats take early lead in 2 senate control-deciding Georgia Runoffs

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Democrats have taken the early lead in two Senate races in Georgia that will decide whether Republicans retain control of the upper chamber with almost 20 percent reporting, results posted by Fox News show.

The results on Tuesday night showed Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff leading Republican incumbent David Perdue 56.3 - 43.8 per cent with 16 per cent of precincts reporting.



The second Georgia race showed Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock leading Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler 56.6 - 43.4 per cent with 16 per cent of precincts reporting.

If both Democratic candidates secure two seats in the Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in a position to cast the tie-breaking vote when necessary.

However, if at least one Republican candidate wins re-election, it will be enough for Republicans to retain the majority in the Senate that will allow them to block much of the Democrat's agenda in a split government situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

