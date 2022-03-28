Demonstrators in Washington continue to condemn 'unprovoked Russian military invasion', call for more US aid

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Scores of people gathered in Washington DC on Sunday in support of Ukraine at the Lincoln Memorial to call for more aid from the United States as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month.



Speakers addressed thousands of attendees, who braved the Sunday chill with Ukrainian and American flags wrapped around them, homemade signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and some held bright yellow sunflowers, a simple way to show support during such a tumultuous time for Ukraine and to echo the need to support the country as as the war entered its 33rd day.

In a virtual address to the crowd assembled on the steps of the Lincoln memorial, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said assistance to Ukraine could help stop the war from spreading to other areas.

"This is only the beginning for Russia on the Ukrainian land. Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe," he said. "The world must stop the war. I thank everyone who acts in support of Ukraine."

The rally echoed a plea made by Zelenskyy in his recent speech to Congress for a NATO-led no-fly zone over Ukraine -- a proposal which the Biden administration opposes for fear it would put American forces against Russia, instead opting for advanced weapons shipments to Ukrainian forces.

For most of the supporters the crisis in Ukraine is personal, including Prof. Maryna Baydyuk- an assistant research professor and the president of United Help Ukraine, a D.C.-based organization focused on humanitarian aid and raising awareness. Baydyuk last rallied at the Lincoln memorial, four days before the war began to seek strict sanctions and weapons to deter Putin.

But her demands were unheard and today they are different - "Close the skies" over Ukraine and provide Ukraine with effective air defence systems, end all business ties with Russia and cut all Russian banks from SWIFT, direct humanitarian aid more quickly to Ukraine and streamline the process for Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.





Half Russian and half Ukrainian, Uriel Epstein is caught between two nations at war. Epstein often describes himself as "half and half" but when it comes to Putin and war, he is 100% sure which side he is on. As the Executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to defending liberal democracy around the world, Epstein called for more assistance from the United States and its NATO allies "now".

"I would like to see is that support comes sooner rather than later. Ukraine needs support from NATO today not tomorrow, not next week but this week. So I hope that NATO recognizes that Putin cannot be dealt with peace."

" We need to give Ukrainians what they need to win not merely survive," Epstein added.

The rally witnessed not just Ukrainians but also strong supporters of democracy. Pastor Evan Mawarire from Zimbabwe who led protests against President Mugabe's government knows firsthand the experience of living under oppression.

Talking to ANI the Zimbabwean human rights activist called on all free nations and citizens from all over the world to come together and defend Ukraine.

Pastor Mawarrie noted Vladimir Putin's attack on his neighbour is an attack on the idea of democracy itself.

"Democracy is under threat globally, so whenever and wherever it is attacked we must all stand together, because if we don't then we all pay price for it," Mawarrie added.

Several Ukrainian diaspora-led nonprofits and advocacy groups, including United Help Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, Renew Democracy Initiative and the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, came together to organize the rally. The organizers also had an appeal for those who could not attend the rally, encouraging people to put the Ukrainian flag on their porches or windows to show that they #StandWithUkraine. (ANI)

