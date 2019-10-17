US President Donald Trump (File photo)
Dems blame Trump of having meltdown during White House meeting

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 07:00 IST

Washington [US], Oct 17 (ANI): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clashed with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, (local time) with both of them describing each other's conduct during a meeting at White House on Syria as 'meltdown'.
CNN reported that Congressional Democratic leaders offered a 'remarkable readout of a meeting' with President Donald Trump, saying that the President called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "third-rate politician" in what they described as a "meltdown."
"He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician. This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the fact," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was quoted as saying.
Schumer said Congressional Democratic leaders walked out of the meeting after President called Pelosi a 'third-rate politician.' However, Pelosi later claimed that the President referred to her as 'third-grade' politician.
Pelosi said, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say."
However, the President retorted by posting several tweets and pictures from the meeting and claimed Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room.
Posting a picture where Pelosi is seen standing, Trump wrote, "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!"
"Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her "upstairs," or she just plain doesn't like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!" President wrote in another tweet.
White House Press Secretary too said in a statement that Trump was measured while Pelosi 'had no intention of listening'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 06:13 IST

