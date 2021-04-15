Derek Chauvin invokes Fifth Amendment in trial for George Floyd's death, won't testify

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently undergoing trial for the death of George Floyd, invoked the Fifth Amendment on Thursday, confirming that he will not testify in his murder trial.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said during a conversation with defense attorney Eric Nelson, reported The Hill.

He confirmed to judge Peter Cahill that it was his decision not to testify and that his decision was a voluntary one.



The development comes on the 14th day of the trial, which is the final day of the defense's case.

Chauvin faces second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd.

The former officer is charged with killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, which was captured on video footage in May 2020 and triggered nationwide demonstrations for racial justice, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, Cahill on Wednesday denied the defense's request to acquit Chauvin of the criminal charges of Floyd's murder, rejecting its claims that prosecutors failed to prove that Chauvin's actions last year killed Floyd.

The defense began its case on Tuesday, and has since called seven witnesses to the stand, after the prosecution rested its case where it called 38 witnesses to the stand over the course of 11 days. (ANI)

