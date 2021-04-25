Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 in George Floyd's murder

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of George Floyd's murder will be sentenced on June 16.

The Hennepin County District Court said that Chauvin will be sentenced at 1:30 pm (local time) on June 16, The Hill reported.



This comes after Chauvin was found guilty earlier this week on all charges in the murder trial of African-American George Floyd by a jury in the Hennepin County court.

The 12 jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May 2020.

The former officer was charged with killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, which was captured on video footage in May 2020 and triggered nationwide demonstrations for racial justice. (ANI)

