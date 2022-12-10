"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward": India in UNSC on Russia-Ukraine conflict

New York [US], December 10 (ANI): India has reiterated its stance that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine and bring both sides to the negotiating table.

"We have emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward, answers that exacerbate the conflict shoulds be avoided, rather all efforts should be made to de-escalate and bring both sides to negotiating table as our PM said - 'Today's era is not an era of war'," the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said on Friday.

In her address to the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, Kamboj said that India has been consistently calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities since the commencement of Russia-Ukraine conflict

"We believe that internationally agreed principles and regimes should be respected and upheld by all countries. This Council would recall that since the commencement of conflict in Ukraine India has been consistently calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities," India's top ambassador at the UN said.

Terming the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict a matter of profound concern for the global community, the UN representative said that the impact of the conflict has not just been limited to Europe but has been experienced by all.



Kamboj said, "In a globalised world, the impact of the conflict has not just been limited to Europe. we have all experienced its consequence in terms of surging costs and shortage of food grains, fertilisers and fuels," as she reaffirmed India's support to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

India has dispatched 12 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far and continues to stand ready to help more.

"On our part, we are providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to our neighbours under economic distress," Kamboj said at UNSC briefing on Ukraine.

Earlier in November, India said that it remains "concerned" over the situation in Ukraine even as it abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violations of international law by its invasion of Ukraine.

The UNGA resolution, co-sponsored by 50 nations, also requires Moscow to pay reparations to Kyiv for damages, loss and injury resulting from the war.

In her address at the session on 'Ukraine reparations resolution in UNGA', Kamboj said that India has "consistently advocated" that no solution can be reached at the cost of human lives. Kamboj stated that escalation of violence and hostilities is not in the interest of anyone. She stressed that millions of people have become homeless and are forced to take shelter in neighbouring nations.

"We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," Kamboj said. (ANI)

