Disappointed by UN climate change conference outcome: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

New York [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that he was "disappointed" with the results of the UN Climate Change Conference 'COP25', which ended on Sunday in a deal being described as "watered down and weak", with negotiators postponing until next year a key decision on global carbon markets.

In a statement, Guterres said that the international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis.

During the longest climate talks, which were held in Spain's capital city of Madrid, delegates from almost 200 nations passed declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change, albeit left out on the issue of how to deal with carbon emissions, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

In his statement, Guterres further said that he is more determined than ever "to work for 2020 to be the year in which all countries commit to do what science tells us is necessary to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 and a no more than 1.5-degree temperature rise." (ANI)

