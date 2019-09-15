US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Discussed possibility of US-Israel defense treaty with Netanyahu: Trump

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:47 IST

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty.
"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," Trump tweeted.
He added, "I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!"
Trump's comments came just three days before the election in Israel which would decide Netanyahu's political fate.
Netanyahu faces a tough re-election bid after a more than 13-year tenure as prime minister.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu had promised to annex the Jordon Valley in the West Bank if re-elected. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:42 IST

26 yellow Vest protesters detained in western France

Moscow [Russia], Sep 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 26 people have been detained as a result of the yellow vest protests in the city of Nantes in western France on Saturday, local police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

25 people hospitalised during Hong Kong protests

Moscow [Russia], Sep 14 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 25 people were hospitalized during Hong Kong protests on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:18 IST

UK: Indian diaspora holds protest against anti-India propaganda...

Birmingham [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in the UK on Saturday held a protest at the Victorian Square in Birmingham against anti-India propaganda on the Kashmir issue in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:22 IST

Afghan police detain suicide bomber, foil planned attack

Nuristan [Afghanistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Police in Afghanistan's Nuristan province on Saturday detained a suicide bomber who was allegedly planning to stage an attack in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:57 IST

Foreign Secretary Gokhale to visit Iran on Sept 15

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will embark on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday to attend the 16th Foreign Office Consultations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:58 IST

'West can't solve your problems', says Beijing to Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong, Sep 14 (ANI): China's ruling Communist Party on Friday said that Hong Kong's youth should "look north" for economic opportunities in mainland China instead of pinning their hopes on western countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:21 IST

President Kovind unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Switzerland

Villeneuve [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here in the presence of Mayor and President of Canton Vaud and other dignitaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:07 IST

Working on presidential elections, peace deal later: Afghan govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): The Afghan government on Saturday said that work on the US-Taliban peace deal will start after the presidential election scheduled for September 28.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST

Trump confirms killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza

Washington DC [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden in Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:38 IST

Pak continues peddling its nattive; Friends of Kashmir holds...

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 14 (ANI): In yet another attempt by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, the Friends of Kashmir group in the European Parliament (EP) recently held an event here to discuss the situation in the valley with the Members of the EP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:27 IST

4 Pak soldiers killed in firing by terrorists near Afghan border

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists near Afghanistan border on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:15 IST

President Kovind addresses India-Switzerland Business Roundtable...

Berne [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has invited Swiss companies to invest in India and engage in India's transformation and growth.

Read More
iocl