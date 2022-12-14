Disturbed to learn about CPP aggression, says Indian-American Congressman on Tawang clash

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): The United States should continue to work with India and all its security partners in the region to counter Beijing's aggression, said Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I'm disturbed to learn of the latest show of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party through its violation of Indian territory with its armed forces," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

"While I'm grateful that this clash led to no serious casualties to Indian forces, it serves as another reminder of the growing belligerence of the Chinese Communist Party and the need for the United States to continue to work with India and all our security partners in the region to counter Beijing's aggression," he added.

On Friday, a face-off occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides. The Indian troops deployed in the face-off area gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops.

The number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the number of Indian soldiers.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Army troops bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal's Tawang sector on December 9.

"I want to assure the House, that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured. I also assure the House that our Army can defend the country's territorial integrity. Our Army is ready to tackle any transgression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces," the Defence Minister said in the Parliament on Tuesday.

In the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Yangtse in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, PLA troops clashed with three units of the Indian Army belonging to different infantry regiments who thwarted their attempt to change status quo on the Line of Actual Control.

Sources on the ground told ANI that the troops belonging to three different battalions including Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Jat regiment and Sikh Light Infantry were present at the location of the clash last week when the Chinese tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the area.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the White House said the Biden administration is glad that India and China quickly disengaged after clashing in the Tawang sector.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US is closely monitoring the situation and encourages both sides to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries.

"We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes. We're closely monitoring the situation and encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries," said Karine Jean-Pierre on India-China clashes. (ANI)

