Do not travel to China: US issues level 4 advisory

Washington DC [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): The US Department of State has upgraded its travel advisory for China to level 4, telling its citizens not to travel to the Asian country due to the threat from the coronavirus outbreak">coronavirus outbreak that has killed as many as 213 people in that country alone.

In a statement issued on Thursday night (local time), the State Department asked US citizens, who are presently in China, to leave the country "using commercial means".

"Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China," the statement read. "Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China."

"Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus," it added.

This comes after the World Health Organisation announced a public health emergency of international concern over the coronavirus crisis.

The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then, confirmed cases have been reported in several countries across the world.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US, and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

