Donald Trump announces Bill Stepien as new campaign manager

Washington [United States], July 16 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump announced Bill Stepien as his new Campaign Manager replacing Brad Pascale only three and a half months before the presidential election.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign," Trump wrote on his Facebook page on late Wednesday.

The president expressed a belief that his team would manage to win the second presidential campaign in a row.

"Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!" Trump added.

According to the Politico news outlet, Stepien - who is close to Trump's son-in-law and Presidential Senior Adviser Jared Kushner - joined the president's campaign in 2016. In 2017, he became White House political director, while recently he has become a deputy campaign manager.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3. (Sputnik/ANI)