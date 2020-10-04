Donald Trump is fever-free: White House physician

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): White House physician Dr Sean Conley on Saturday said that President Donald Trump, who is undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was fever-free.

While Conley confirmed that the President was fever-free, he sidestepped questions about whether Trump had received oxygen treatment.

"This morning, the president is doing very well," Conley told reporters, saying the president was "just 72 hours into the diagnosis now."

He further said he did not want to put a "hard date" on when Trump would be discharged.

However, a source familiar with the President's health told pool reporters that Trump's vitals were "very concerning."

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said.

According to the White House, President will work from the hospital's presidential offices, out of an "abundance of caution".

President Trump is receiving treatment of antiviral drug Remdesivir, his physician confirmed. The President will not return to the campaign trail for now.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)