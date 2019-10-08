Donald Trump reiterates threat to 'decimate' Turkey's economy

Washington DC [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his warning to Turkey stating that the US will destroy Turkish economy if Ankara's planned military incursion into northeast Syria went too far with any "unforced or unnecessary fighting."

"Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency," Trump wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, the US President extended support to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. "We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise, our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and trading partner, has been very good," Trump said.

This comes after Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Tuesday stated that Ankara will not yield to threats over its plans to stage a military operation in Syria.

"Our message to the international community is clear: Turkey is not a country that will be moved by threats. As far as Turkey's security is concerned, we determine our path all by ourselves," Oktay told reporters, as quoted by Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday Trump had warned Turkey of economic decimation if any planned military operation was undertaken in the north-eastern region of the war-torn country, putting US troops or allies in Syria in harm's way. (ANI)

