Donald Trump threatens Iran after US Embassy attacked in Baghdad

Washington DC [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran for the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and said that the Islamic Republic will have to pay a big price if any American is killed.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Thanking Prime Minister and President of Iraq for timely response, Trump said, 'The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request."

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held telephonic conversations with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih separately, saying that the United States will protect and defend its people in Iraq.

Moreover, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has also urged protesters to end the violent siege of the American embassy in Baghdad and stressed that "aggression against embassies was an act that security forces would not tolerate."

Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad, smashed windows, set fire to outbuildings and overturned vehicles outside the US Embassy, CNN reported.

This development came after the US conducted strikes at five facilities linked to Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from the embassy.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the embassy shortly after funerals were held for fighters of Kataib Hezbollah militia killed in Sunday night strikes that the Pentagon launched in response on a rocket attack on a Kirkuk base. (ANI)

