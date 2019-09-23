US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Donald Trump to make a case against Iran at UN

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is expected to make a case against Iran at the United Nations this week even as US government insists that it wants to give diplomacy "every opportunity to succeed".
Tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to simmer following the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil fields earlier this month with the US accusing Iran of setting aflame the oil facilities. Iran has denied any involvement in the incident.
Trump said that he is not planning to hold meetings with Iran's leader who will also be attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, reported Al Jazeera.
However, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that the US government's policy on Iran is to avoid war, despite Yemen's Houthi threats of further attacks against Saudi Arabia.
Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack but both the United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of being behind the attacks.
Trump is expected to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani the following day.
A major Saudi Arabian oil processing facility, the Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field were attacked by drones on September 14, knocking out half the kingdom's oil production. (ANI)

