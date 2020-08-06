Donald Trump wants 4th debate with Joe Biden during presidential campaign

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign wants to add a fourth debate with presumed Democrat candidate Joe Biden according to media reports.

The Washington Post reported that the Trump campaign wants the fourth debate between him and Biden to ensure the men face off before people start casting ballots in states that allow early voting.

As a representative of the campaign, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giulianim in a Augsut 5 dated letter to The Commission on Presidential Debates said, "Now that former Vice President Joe Biden has finally announced he will be joining President Donald J. Trump for the Commission's scheduled general election debates, our campaign again requests the Commission modernize its line-up to include an additional, earlier debate in September, bringing the total number of presidential debates to four."

However, Giulianim said that if the commission refuses to add a fourth debate, then the commission must move the final debate -- scheduled in October -- to be rescheduled to the first week of September.

"If the Commission refuses to add a fourth presidential debate to the three agreed-upon debates, we strongly urge the Commission to move up the final debate (currently scheduled for October 22, 2020) to instead happen during the first week in September," the letter added.

He further went on to call the Commission's approach as "an outdated dinosaur" which is not reflective of voting realities in 2020.

"Simply put, the Commission's current approach is an outdated dinosaur and not reflective of voting realities in 2020. For a nation already deprived of a traditional campaign schedule because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country's future before millions of votes have been cast," the former New York mayor wrote.

The letter also suggested the names of journalists to moderate the debate that include: Bret Baier, Gerry Baker, Maria Bartiromo among the few mentioned.

Biden's campaign agreed on June 22 in writing to participate in three presidential debates as established by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which would be on September 29, October 15, and October 22, as per the Washington Post. (ANI)

