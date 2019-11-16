Donald Trump's associate convicted of lying to Congress

Washington [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donald Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday (local time) of lying to Congress and several other charges.

The Hill reported that Stone was convicted "of lying to Congress and witness tampering related to his efforts to feed the Trump campaign inside information about WikiLeaks in 2016." The Jurors deliberated for more than eight hours over two days, following a weeklong trial.

CNN in its report stated that he was found guilty of all seven counts brought by the Justice Department, a verdict which is being termed or special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Though his sentence has not been determined yet, Stone could face up to 20 years in jail, reported Sputnik.

President Trump expressed severe displeasure at the verdict.

"So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn't they lie?.....A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?," Trump said in a couple of tweets.

CNN said, in recent months, US President has weighed pardoning Stone if he was convicted, citing multiple people familiar with his thinking. However, several people have advised Trump against doing so.

According to Sputnik, the 67-year old has worked with Republican politicians such as Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, as well as advised Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016.

Stone was arrested last January in an unexpected predawn raid at his home in Florida.

On January 30, earlier this year, it was reported that Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser to US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. (ANI)

