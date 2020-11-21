Donald Trump's eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for coronavirus, a personal spokesman told CNN on Friday.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

Trump Jr becomes the latest figure close to the President to test positive for the COVID-19.

In addition, first lady Melania Trump, her youngest son Barron, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides, both in his campaign and White House, have tested positive in recent months.

Trump Jr's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested positive for the virus over the summer as the duo campaigned for Trump throughout the country.

Trump Jr was among the roughly 250 guests who attended the White House's indoor election night party where nearly every attendee was seen not wearing a mask. (ANI)