Greta Thunberg, Swedish activist for climate change (in the blue sweatshirt)
Greta Thunberg, Swedish activist for climate change (in the blue sweatshirt)

Don't listen to me, but to scientists over climate change, says activist Thunberg

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA] Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of a US congressional hearing, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday (local time) submitted an eight-line testimony to the house, asking the Congress to listen to the scientists on the issues of climate change.
"I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don't want you to listen to me," she said. "I want you to listen to the scientists. And I want you to unite behind the science. And then I want you to take action," said Greta in her testimony, as quoted by The Hill.
Instead of offering a formal statement on Tuesday, Greta, as part of her testimony, presented an 'eight-line statement' and along with it the Global warming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released on October 8, 2018.
Furthermore, as a mark of a powerful statement, Thunberg asked representatives to read the report from scientists rather than review her own written testimony.
On Wednesday, Greta is scheduled to testify at a joint hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy, and the Environment and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
Meanwhile, Greta met former US President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday with the aim of raising awareness concerning the fate of the planet before Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City on September 23.
Thunberg is a climate change sensation who came into limelight in August 2018 while solely protesting against inaction on the climate outside the Sweden Parliament. (ANI)

