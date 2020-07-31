'...Don't want to wait for three months and then find out ballots were missing': Donald Trump

Washington D.C. [US], July 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he doesn't want to delay the November election but expressed doubts about 'mail-in voting'.

"I don't want a delay, I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have wait for three months and then find out that the ballots were all missing and election doesn't mean anything," said the US President at a press conference.

"Do I want to see a date change? No. But I don't want to see a crooked election. This election will be the most rigged election in history if that happens," Trump was quoted as saying by The Hill, referencing widespread mail-in voting.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump had earlier said in a tweet.

The US President, speaking of COVID-19 pandemic said this could have been stopped in China.

"We can never ever forget the people whom we have lost. We will never forget what happened. This could have been stopped in China, they should have stopped it and they didn't," he said.

The US President said the scientific path forward is to protect those at highest risk while allowing those at lower risk to carefully return to work and to school with appropriate precautions.

Trump while expressing grief over the passing away of Herman Cain, said: "Let me begin by expressing sadness at the passing of a wonderful man and a dear friend of mine, Herman Cain. He was a very special person. Unfortunately, he passed away from the thing called the 'China virus'." (ANI)

