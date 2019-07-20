US President Donald Trump (L), Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
US President Donald Trump (L), Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Door open to repairing UK-Pak relations, if latter changes policy on terror: Trump administration official

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:11 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): After years of discord over Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump will push Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to pressure the Taliban to strike a peace deal, with the aim of extricating from US' longest war, a Trump administration official said on Friday.
Khan will be embarking on a three-day maiden official visit to Washington on July 21 on the invitation of Trump. The administration official in a teleconference told reporters that Trump expects concrete cooperation from Pakistan and also the doors remain open to repairing the US-Pak relations, only if the latter changes its policy on terror.
The cooperation--also highlighted by the arrest of 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed earlier this week -- has helped pave the way for Khan to visit Trump at the White House next Monday. However, officials reveal that Washington is being realistic and is aware of how Saeed's detention in the past has been historically fabricated. The US is alert this time around and wants to make sure this arrest is not a cosmetic move ahead of Khan's visit.
The senior official added that the Trump administration is clear-eyed, realistic and that the US will look out for Pakistan prosecuting Saeed.
"We are concerned about the terror outfits that are based in Pakistan and the infiltration of these terror outfits into the country's intelligence agency ISI. But we welcome PM Khan's pledge not to harbour (them) on Pakistani soil," the official said.
Trump suspended security aid for Pakistan in January 2018, alleging that the country's government does not do enough to combat terrorist groups. The official said that aid would only be restored if Pakistan satisfies Washington's concerns about its support for both the Taliban and groups alleged to have engaged in terrorism in India.
US officials are touting the meeting between Trump and Khan as an important moment for both sides, while playing down perceptions that the US is rewarding Pakistan or, as Islamabad wants, broadening bilateral ties beyond the current focus on terrorism issues.
The official told ANI that the Trump-Khan meet will address a range of issues such as counter-terrorism, defence, energy, and trade.
"We would encourage Pakistan to create an opportunity for easing trade restrictions transiting from Pakistan between India and Afghanistan," the official added.
Analysts reveal that the US President will have a pretty narrow-minded view informed by his strong desire to get out of Afghanistan so that the visit may not overstate the improvement in bilateral ties.
During the three-day official working visit, Trump will greet Khan on his arrival at the Oval Office, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders and finally, there will be an expanded bilateral meet that will include a number of senior officials from the Trump administration. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan's next double game: Marriage with China, affair with US

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for his first high-level visit to the United States, experts believe that Islamabad is playing a double game in managing affairs between Washington and Beijing -- the two rival economies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:18 IST

Khalilzad meets India envoy to US Shringla ahead of another...

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday held talks with India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Afghan peace process to end two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:16 IST

China: 10 killed in gas plant explosion

Henan [China], July 20 (ANI): Atleast 10 people were killed and five people are missing after an explosion at a gas plant here on Friday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:41 IST

Trump asks Sweden PM to 'resolve' rapper A$AP issue

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:40 IST

US citizen charged with being sniper for ISIS

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): A US citizen on Friday was charged for being a sniper for ISIS in Syria, the justice department said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Indians among 23 crew members on British tanker seized by Iran

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Indian nationals are among 23 people who were onboard the UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran on Saturday, said cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:45 IST

Imran Khan emplanes for US to hold talks with Trump

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to the United States for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:04 IST

Pak terms accusation of plotting Kandahar terror attack as 'baseless'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): A day after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of plotting the terror attack in Kandahar, Islamabad on Friday dubbed the allegations "baseless".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:47 IST

Saudi to host US soldiers to enhance regional security

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 20 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Saturday agreed to host the US troops to increase joint cooperation in defence of regional security and stability in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:45 IST

Iran seizes 1 UK tanker, stops another

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iran on Saturday seized one British tanker and stopped another in the Strait of Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:52 IST

China space lab re-enters earth atmosphere

Beijing [China], July 20 (ANI): China's space lab Tiangong-2 on Friday re-entered the earth's atmosphere, said China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:10 IST

Pakistan: Erstwhile FATA to witness 1st election

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan's west region formally known as Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) is set to witness it first elections on Saturday, where 2.8 million voters are expected to cast their ballot to choose their representatives.

Read More
iocl