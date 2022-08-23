Dugina's killing: US condemns targeting of civilians "whether in Kyiv or Moscow"

Washington [US], August 23 (ANI): Following the murder of the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's close aide in Moscow, the United States on Monday condemned the targeted killing of civilians, saying it is against this act principally, whether it happens in Kyiv or in Moscow.

Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car explosion outside Moscow on Saturday evening when she was travelling home from an event.

Russia said that Ukraine's special services were behind the assassination. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk perpetrated the killing and then fled from Russia to Estonia.

"So I don't have anything to share beyond what you have all heard publicly, and that is that Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack on this individual. We unequivocally condemn the targeting of civilians," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

"We condemn the targeting of civilians, whether that's in Kyiv, whether that's in Bucha, whether that's in Kharkiv, whether that's in Kramatorsk, whether that's in Mariupol, or whether that's in Moscow. That principle applies around the world," he added.



UN chief spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN calls for a full investigation to establish all facts regarding the murder of Russian political scientist Daria Dugina. "We call for an investigation to establish the full facts behind the death of Ms Dugina," Dujarric told journalists.

The car Dugina was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District on Saturday night. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.

After the daughter of Putin's close aide was killed in a car explosion in Moscow, several reports have pointed out that Aleksander Dugin himself could have been the target of the explosion instead of his daughter Daria Dugina.

"This was the father's vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went a different way. He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," TASS quoted Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement.

Darya Dugina, 29, had been driving for about 10 minutes after leaving the "Tradition" music and literature festival when her car exploded, The New York Post reported. Her father was supposed to take the car but got in a different vehicle at the last moment.

Alexander Dugin is said to be the man behind the Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine and is often described by some western analysts as "Putin's brain."

Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July this year. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015. (ANI)

