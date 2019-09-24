External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in New York (Picture Credits: EAM Jaishankar/Twitter)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in New York (Picture Credits: EAM Jaishankar/Twitter)

EAM Jaishankar holds 11 bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 07:31 IST

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held 11 bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts, including Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE and others, the MEA has said.
The Minister also met US special envoy on Afghan peace reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, for the first time after peace talks broke down earlier this month between the United States and Taliban. Both Jaishankar and Khalilzad discussed on the Afghan peace process.
"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had 11 bilateral meetings with Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE and others. He also had a meeting with US Special Envoy on Afghanistan," the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, said at a press briefing in New York.
In New York, Jaishankar previously held a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.
"A friendly meeting with FM @ministerBlok of The Netherlands. Discussed the changes underway in India and the new opportunities for cooperation," the EAM said.
"Meeting with a very special friend, FM @ABZayed of UAE. Such a strong relationship, so much to talk about," he tweeted.
The Minister also boosted India's strategic ties with Tajikistan during a short meeting with the country's foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
"Delighted to meet FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan again. All aspects of our strategic ties were discussed. A very meaningful conversation," he said.
The visiting dignitary also met his counterpart from Guinea and enhanced cooperation on energy security.
"Welcoming a close political and economic partner, FM @AngueSimeon of Equatorial Guinea. Appreciated their contribution to our energy security. Will jointly implement the roadmap of our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.
External Affairs Minister held long discussions on fundamentalism and terrorism with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the UNGA here.
"Nice to meet FM Kamilov of Uzbekistan again. Discussed bilateral and regional issues. Reaffirmed our shared commitment against fundamentalism and terrorism," the External Affairs Minister tweeted shortly after his meeting. (ANI)

iocl