EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], April 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) inaugurated the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic in the presence of Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Pena.

"Privileged to join Vice President of Dominican Republic @RaquelPenaVice in inaugurating the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic," tweeted Jaishankar.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Today is a very proud day for India and for the relationship between India and the Dominican Republic. I have the privilege to formally inaugurate the embassy that we have established here. Your presence (Vice President of the Dominican Republic) exemplifies the importance that the Government of the Dominican Republic attaches to this. The establishment of this embassy will mark a new phase of our cooperation. We will take this relationship to still greater levels. We certainly look forward to continuing high-level exchanges between our two countries."

He further said that relations with the Dominican Republic are exceptionally cordial and reiterated that India will closely coordinate with the Latin American country in the multilateral arena.

"I would also like to stress that at a time when India is increasing its presence in the Latin American region, we certainly see the Dominican Republic as one of our key partners and our relationship will not only have bilateral significance but would have a larger regional contribution as well," said Jaishankar.



The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1999 and will be marking the quarter century next year.

The EAM further reposed his confidence that the presence of the Resident Embassy will mark a new phase of cooperation and help strengthen ties in bilateral, regional and global domains.

"In the two decades that have passed we can already see that difference, diplomatic relations and having Resident Embassy have made to a billion dollars today. Our political relations are very warm, and cordial and we cooperate very closely in multilateral organisations, especially in the United Nations. We would like to see this relationship grow in its dimensions, facets, and intensity -- whether it is more trade, greater investment, more exchanges, or businesses here or in India. These are all objectives we have set for ourselves," he said.

Jaishankar also thanked Dominican Republic leaders for joining the inauguration of the Indian Embassy.



"Also thank President of Senate @EduardoEstrella, FM @RobalsdqAlvarez, Defense Minister Carlos Luciano, Education Minister @Fgarciafermin & for joining the inauguration of @IndiainDR. Their presence today underlines the trust of our bilateral relations & the promise of its potential," he tweeted. (ANI)

