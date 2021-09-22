EAM Jaishankar meets Finnish counterpart, discusses humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

"Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his commitment and compassion," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Jaishankar on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) including with the leadership from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.



Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Belgium, Lithuania Hungry and Vietnam.

During his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Jaishankar had exchanged views on Afghanistan. Both leaders agreed to take forward bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Good to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Agreed to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed issues concerning Afghanistan with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)

