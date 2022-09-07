Ease of doing business in India and focus on digitisation appeal to Adobe: CEO

San Francisco [US], September 7 (ANI): Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen on Tuesday said that ease of doing business in India and digitisation appeal to the company.

"We've been expanding dramatically in India. Ease of doing business and focus on digitisation appeal to us," Narayen told ANI.

He further said that hearing the ambitious idea from India about education, commerce and secretary is inspiring.

"To hear ambitious ideas about how the country is progressing and you know all of the schemes that the ministers putting in to make more attractive for companies to come. We also spent some time talking about education which is a particular passion because I think you know education is the way in which more people from India get the opportunity that I was fortunate to have," Adobe CEO said.

"As India celebrates its 75th anniversary to hear about the ambitious idea of how the GDP gonna evolve, how the PLI schemes and what's happening with commerce, and what's happening with transactions, it's inspiring," he further added.



Answering a query about Adobe's expansion in India, Narayen said that the country continues to be a massive area of importance for the company and continued the expansion.

Earlier in 2021, when Adobe CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the later's visit to the US, they discussed ways to leverage technology to provide smart education to youngsters and enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India.

"Discussions focussed on leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters and enhance research. They also discussed the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

PM Modi and Narayen also discussed Adobe's ongoing activities in India and their future investment plans.

Ideas to leverage the Digital India flagship programme in sectors like health, education and R&D were also discussed.

"PM Modi believes that technology is the way to help things move forward," Narayen later said. (ANI)

