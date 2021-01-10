Ecuador surpasses 220,000 cases of COVID-19

Quito [Ecuador], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador surpassed 220,000 cases of COVID-19 after registering 1,201 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 220,349, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the country registered 10 new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,593, in addition to another 4,584 probable deaths from the virus.



Official statistics showed high levels of contagion in 13 of the 24 Ecuadorian provinces, especially in Pichincha, where the capital of Quito is located. Quito is the most populous city in the country and registered 294 new cases of the virus in the last day, for a total of 71,641.

This week, health authorities reported that intensive care units in public hospitals in Quito and Guayaquil are almost at full capacity.

Authorities are urging Ecuadorians to follow preventive health measures after a new state of emergency was annulled by the Constitutional Court. (ANI/Xinhua)

