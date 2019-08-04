El Paso shooting an 'act of cowardice': Trump

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the El Paso shooting which left 20 people dead and called it an "act of cowardice".

"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people," Trump tweeted.

"Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas," he added.

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others on Saturday.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," the governor of Texas Greg Abbott said.

The police have arrested 21-year-old suspect, Patrick Crusius, in connection with the incident.

The White House has said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

Earlier in the day, Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!" (ANI)