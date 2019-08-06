El Paso shooting: Police confirm 1 German, 7 Mexicans among deceased

Texas [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Local police has confirmed that at least seven Mexican citizens and one German national lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart here on Saturday.

The death toll in the gruesome incident increased to 22 on Monday (local time). The deceased include 13 US citizens and one individual who is yet to be identified, according to Xinhua.

The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, however, claimed that eight Mexicans had died due to "Saturday's terrorist act."

"Since we consider this an act of terror, Mexican law allows Mexico to participate in the investigation...This will be the first investigation of this importance in Mexico's history regarding an act of terror against Mexican citizens in US territory," Ebrard said here.

The youngest person to lose their life in the shooting was a 15-year-old boy, while the oldest was a 90-year-old US citizen. Out of the over two dozen wounded individuals, two continue to be in a critical condition.

The USA was rocked by two back-to-back shootings this weekend -- in El Paso and in Dayton -- with the incidents occurring just a few hours from each other.

Saturday's shooter has been identified as 21-year-old, Patrick Crusius, and is believed to be a white supremacist who was spurred by his hatred for immigrants. He is currently in police custody. (ANI)

