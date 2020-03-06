Elizabeth Warren drops out of US Presidential race

Massachusetts [USA], Mar 6 (ANI): Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 US Presidential race on Thursday after failing to win any states.

Warren, whose brand of corruption-fighting progressive politics at one time made her a frontrunner in the race for president, announced her decision on a staff call on Thursday morning (local time) and later held a news conference outside of her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reported CNN.

"I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president. I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like," Warren told the reporters.

Adding that she will no longer seek the Democratic nomination, the senator said: "I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over."

She also asserted that she would not make an announcement regarding endorsing another candidate.

"I need some space around this and I want to take a little time to think a little more," Warren said.

Her exit marks the departure of the last viable female candidate in the race. This would officially leave former Vice President Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders as the final top candidates for the Democratic nomination.

Earlier on Wednesday, Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (ANI)

