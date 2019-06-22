US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Elle magazine columnist accuse Trump of sexual assault in '90s, President denies

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American journalist and an advice columnist for the Elle magazine Elizabeth Jean Carroll has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s.
Carroll detailed the allegations in her forthcoming book, "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," excerpts of which were published earlier Friday in New York Magazine, CNN reported.
While Carroll does not appear to name Trump in the printed excerpt of the first-person account, he is named in the headline, which reads: "Hideous Men Donald Trump assaulted me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago. But he's not alone on the list of awful men in my life."
However, Trump denied the allegations in a statement on Friday, saying he had "never met this person."
The President further accused the columnist of sharing her account to raise book sales, comparing her to women who "falsely accused" Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings. The article published on Friday also shared a photo of Trump and Carroll talking in a group.
"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda -- like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh," Trump said.
"It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news -- it's an epidemic," he added.
Carroll claims that she encountered Trump in the fall of 1995 or spring 1996 at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, where she says he assaulted her in one of the dressing rooms.
According to Carroll's account, Trump sought her advice in buying a gift, and the two had met previously.
Carroll, who was 52 at the time, claims that while gift shopping, Trump pressured her to try on lingerie and grabbed her arm to pull her toward the dressing room.
But, the President, in his denial, also implied that Democrats could be involved in Carroll's "false accusations" but did not offer any details as to how.
"If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible," Trump said in the statement.
"The world should know what's really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations," the statement read.
In the excerpts published on Friday, Carroll said that she did not report the alleged incident to the police, but confided in two close friends who further confirmed their accounts to the New York Magazine. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:36 IST

Mob attacks by extremist Hindu groups against minorities...

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims continued throughout the year (2018) amid rumors that victims had traded or killed cows for beef, says a State Department's report.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

UK: Jihadi Jack's parents found guilty of funding terrorism

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): The parents of a Muslim convert, popularly known as 'Jihadi Jack', were on Saturday found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent money to their son in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:32 IST

Jaishankar hosts dinner for Ambassadors, Heads of Missions

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:41 IST

Queen is not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain...

Moscow [Russia], June 22 (ANI): Questioning Britain's "strange system" to select its new leader after the serving Prime Minister steps down, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth, is not "performing formal duties" to solve the political crisis in her

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:38 IST

Amid US-Iran tensions, Etihad Airways supends operations through...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 22 (ANI): Two-day after the US restricted its airline operations in Iranian-controlled airspace, Etihad Airways on Saturday suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman amid escalating Tehran and Washington tensions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:17 IST

UN calls for dialogue in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], June 22 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called upon Venezuelan government and the opposition to put aside their deep political differences and commit to a dialogue aimed at ending the month-long political crisis in the South American

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, neighbours

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan is resolute towards finding a peaceful solution to the almost 19-years long Afghan war as "Pakistan supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself."

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:07 IST

Lanka extends state of emergency by another month

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Saturday extended the state of emergency by another one month considering the prevailing security situation in the country in the wake of Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 12:33 IST

US urges Pak to release those held for blasphemy, asks China to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged Pakistan to release over 40 people from the religious minority community who have been serving jail term or facing execution on blasphemy charges in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:41 IST

Iran oil imports, trade top agenda during US Secy Mike Pompeo's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his India visit next week will attempt to soothe increasing friction with New Delhi over trade, data flow, arms from Russia and Iran oil imports and focus on strategic ties between the two big world democracies, a senior off

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 08:55 IST

Hong Kong: Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police...

Hong Kong, Jun 22 (ANI): Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during pr

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Trump nominates Esper as next Secretary of Defence

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Mark Esper to be the next defence secretary after Patrick Shanahan abruptly withdrew from the confirmation process earlier this week.

Read More
iocl