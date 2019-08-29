Emergency declared in Florida over Hurricane Dorian

Florida [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): A state of emergency has been declared in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall here early next week.

"Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian. It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," DeSantis said, according to CNN.

He urged every Floridian to stock up on seven days of supplies.

"Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare," he added.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico all through tonight. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions could be caused due to the hurricane today along Puerto Rico's southern coast and Hispaniola, as per CNN.

"Hurricane #Dorian is now moving north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where conditions will improve tonight. The hurricane will continue NW through Thursday night before turning WNW on Friday," the US National Hurricane Center tweeted.

More than 100 flights have been cancelled in and out of Puerto Rico airport as the hurricane inches towards the country. (ANI)

