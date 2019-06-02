White House counsel Emmet Flood. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Emmet Flood, Trump's lawyer in Russian probe to leave post

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:14 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 2 (ANI): White House counsel Emmet Flood, who had been Trump administration's point person dealing with the investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election, will leave his post on June 14, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday.
In a tweet announcing his departure, the US president thanked the veteran lawyer for doing an "outstanding job" in handling the investigation.
"Emmet Flood, who came to the White House to help me with the Mueller Report, will be leaving service on June 14th," Trump tweeted. "He has done an outstanding job -- NO COLLUSION - NO OBSTRUCTION! Case Closed! Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the GREAT JOB he has done," Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Flood's departure was expected, as he had been looking for the exits since the waning days of the Mueller investigation and had indicated to Trump weeks ago that he was likely to leave soon.
Trump and Flood met on Friday in the Oval Office to discuss the timing of the latter's exit from the White House, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN.
"Flood's role has been winding down since the release of the Mueller report," said the source. "Mr. Mueller himself has stated that the investigation is over and he is returning to private life. And so over the next couple of weeks, Emmet will wind down his role as well."
Flood was also the part of a team of lawyers who represented former US president Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings. (ANI)

