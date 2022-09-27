"Emphasize what PM Modi said, not an era of war": US Secretary of State Blinken

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) emphasized the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, and said that he "could not agree more" with PM Modi's advice.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi had said "today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

"I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said. I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more," Blinken during a joint press conference said.

He also noted that India and Unites States have made real progress in elevating their partnership through institutions like QUAD and G20 and international organisations at the United Nations.

"The partnership between India and US is simply one of the most consequential in the world. It is to address any global challenge that our people face - health security, climate change, food security and upholding free and open international order. Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally -- through institutions like QUAD and G20 and international organisations at the United Nations," Blinken said here.

India will take over the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) in December.

Speaking over the presidency, Blinken said: "With India holding the presidency at the UNSC in December and taking over the presidency at G20 next year, we will be able to drive more global cooperation and action together."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted several issues inlucing the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific situation, during the during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)