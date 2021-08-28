Engagement with Taliban will be needed to evacuate people after August 31: White House

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): The US will be engaging with the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the August 31 deadline for withdrawal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The President directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the US military presence ends," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday (local time).

"A part of that would certainly be having a coordinated approach and engagement with the Taliban," she added.



Psaki said President Joe Biden has directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to engage with global partners to determine what the path forward in Afghanistan will look like, adding that the international community has leverage against the Taliban.

She also said that President Biden and the US military have all the authority to carry out attacks against the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K terror group without congressional approval.

"I can just assure you the President and the military feel they have all the authorities they need to attack ISIS-K," Psaki told reporters.

IS-K claimed responsibility for attacks outside Kabul international airport that killed 13 US service members.

Sputnik citing The Washington Post, said that the publication reported that the Taliban have asked the US to keep a diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan following the August 31 withdrawal. Psaki refused to confirm or deny the report. (ANI)

