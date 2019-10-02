External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank on Tuesday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank on Tuesday.

Everything Pak planned for Kashmir in 70 years comes to naught once region is developed: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:37 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): The prospect of development in Jammu and Kashmir is a direct threat to what Pakistan planned for the region from the past 70 years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while expressing hope that the situation in the region in the future would emulate that in North East region today.
"If we actually manage to get the development going in Kashmir, do understand that everything that the Pakistanis have planned for the last 70 years comes to naught. Therefore, that is something they would never let happen easily," Jaishankar said.
The Minister's comments came during a conversation at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. Responding to a question on how India would address the challenges before it on the Kashmir situation, Jaishankar said, "India has experienced such challenges in its own north-east regions. Today you see northeast is largely peaceful. People are employed in gainful livelihood and not in throwing stones at security forces. The development card has actually worked in the northeast."
Jaishankar said that the revocation of Article 370 of the constitution was a necessity in view of the "less economic activity" and security challenges in the region.
"The result of the (special status to Kashmir) was that you had less economic activity than the rest of India, you had a state which was socially, increasingly less aligned with the rest of the country. I mean pretty much every progressive legislation in the country over the last 20 years did not get to be enacted and applied in Kashmir," he said.
He said that the "reactions" to the move on Kashmir were expected in light of the fact that "there are western interests built over 70 years: the local western interests, and the western interests across the border."
The minister said that the restrictions imposed in the region are taken as precautions to ensure there is no loss of life. "And these are common-sense precautions, I mean, there is a lot of experience which has gone into that precaution.
"If you look at the events in 2016, we saw how the internet and social media was used to radicalise and to mobilise. So obviously, if you walk into this situation, you are not going to let the internet be used by people whose intentions are malevolent,' Jaishankar said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:19 IST

Hope to witness positive development in relations: Chinese envoy...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending congratulatory message to the Chinese people on their National Day, Beijing's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would witness positive development unde

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:45 IST

India has made its decision on purchase of S400 system from...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): New Delhi has "made its decision" on the purchase of S400 missile system from Russia and held a discussion in this regard with Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, amid the looming threat of US sanctions over the purchase.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:25 IST

World Uyghur Congress holds protest in Brussels against Chinese...

Brussels [Belgium], Oct 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress on Tuesday held protests here against Beijing's repressive measures even as mainland China staged a huge military parade to celebrate 70 years of its Communist regime on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:14 IST

6 Al-Qaeda, 17 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Six members of Al-Qaeda terror group and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in Musa Qala district in Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:43 IST

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad to hold meetings...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): United States Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:22 IST

I'm reasonably confident, we'll have a fix: Jaishankar on...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said most of the issues related to trade between India and the United States have gone through multiple rounds of talks and assured that the two countries will have a fix on the dispute soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:39 IST

Pak PM fails to intimidate world community through Muslim unity...

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to intimidate the world community through an absolute idea of Muslim unity on Kashmir, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:55 IST

Rohingya, Teesta top agenda during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 1 (ANI): India and Bangladesh are expected to review the Rohingya and Teesta issues, apart from inking agreements in various sectors during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:48 IST

Trump congratulates China on National Day but with a punch on trade war

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and his countrymen on the 70th anniversary of the Communist regime in the country but with a vow to prevail in the trade war and berating Beijing for not accepting an earlier drafted dea

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:38 IST

1 killed, 10 injured in attack on Vocational College in east Finland

Helsinki [Finland], Oct 1 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a violent incident that occurred in the premises of Savo Vocational College in Kuopio, eastern Finland, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:26 IST

Hong Kong: 1 protestor shot as police fires at crowd on China's...

Hong Kong, Oct 1 (ANI): For the first time, Hong Kong police on Tuesday fired live ammunition directly at protesters during agitations, injuring at least one and escalating the city's months-long political crisis on the same day when mainland China staged a huge military parade to celebrate 70 years o

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:15 IST

N Korea, US to hold working-level denuclearisation talks on Oct 5

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 1 (ANI): North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level denuclearisation negotiations on October 5 in a bid to accelerate Pyongyang's disarmament process, the reclusive communist country's state media said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl