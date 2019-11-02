Ex-Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Former Texas Congressman and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday said that he has pulled himself out from the 2020 US presidential election.

"I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as a nominee," O'Rourke said in a statement.

O'Rourke did not endorse any of the remaining Democratic candidates in the race but pledged that he would work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating President Donald Trump in 2020.

"Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organise and mobilise and act, "O'Rourke said.

Responding to the development, Trump tweeted, "Oh no, Beto just dropped out of the race for President despite him saying he was "born for this." I don't think so!"

Over the past week, O'Rourke had attracted widespread criticism after he compared Trump and his administration to Nazi Germany in an interview. (Sputnik/ANI)

