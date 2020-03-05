Ex-UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar passes away at 100

New York [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar passed away on Wednesday in Lima, the capital of his native country Peru, the local media said.

Perez de Cuellar was the fifth secretary-general of the global body, serving as secretary-general from 1982 to 1991, during the Iran-Iraq war, Xinhua news agency reported.

In January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent greetings to Perez de Cuellar on his 100th birthday anniversary. (ANI)

