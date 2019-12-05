Ex-US President Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital after treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 5 (ANI): Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 5 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was on Wednesday (local time) discharged from a Georgia hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection," the Carter Center wrote on Twitter.

The 95-year-old, longest-living former U.S. president "looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia," the Centre added.

Carter has had several health issues in recent years.

He was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta last month after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

On October 6, the former president had hit his head and required 14 stitches. However, he still travelled to Nashville that month to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly after the incident. He also fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month that required a brief hospital stay.

Carter was diagnosed in 2015 with melanoma, saying it had spread to other parts of his body. He said he was cancer-free after procedures to remove parts of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, and radiation and immunotherapy.

He also had hip replacement surgery last spring after a fall.

Carter, who served as the 39th president of America from 1977 until 1981, oversaw the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the United States and China 40 years ago. (ANI)

